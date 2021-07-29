Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $63,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after acquiring an additional 182,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $106.51 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $107.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

