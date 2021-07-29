Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $253,000 in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.