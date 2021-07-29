Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

