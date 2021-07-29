Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

