Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 66.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $16,972,490. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $93.14 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.