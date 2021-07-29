Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $210,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $2,332,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $252,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

NYSE:OXY opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

