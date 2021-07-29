Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,189,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after buying an additional 552,550 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,366,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,588,000 after purchasing an additional 232,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $211.10 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.65.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.14.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

