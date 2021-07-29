GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Update

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGLF remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. GLG Life Tech has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

