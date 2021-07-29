Global Net Lease (GNL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, analysts expect Global Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

