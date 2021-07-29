Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $191.62 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.