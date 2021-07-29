Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Down 94.8% in July

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the June 30th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,412 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock remained flat at $$18.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,871. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63.

