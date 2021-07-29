Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

NYSE GL traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 343,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $16,972,490. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $95,234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after buying an additional 258,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after buying an additional 250,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 339.4% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 181,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

