Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 276.35% and a negative net margin of 14.97%.

Golden Star Resources stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 106,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,290. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $305.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.