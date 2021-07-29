Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 49,002 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,002 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.64% of QCR worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $782.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.54.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

