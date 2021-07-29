Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 62,200 SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 194,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

EFAX opened at $84.34 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.62.

