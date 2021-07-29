Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.06 Million Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Tucows worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tucows by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tucows by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCX opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $838.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.71%.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

