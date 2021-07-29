Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 922.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

XAR stock opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.04. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $136.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.