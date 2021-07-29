Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 929,625 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 70.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 929,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,365 shares of company stock worth $1,041,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $466.59 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. Analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.