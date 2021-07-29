Gores Holdings V (NASDAQ:GRSV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.66

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 16890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRSV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $20,800,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the first quarter valued at $15,394,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the first quarter valued at $7,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the first quarter valued at $7,523,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the first quarter valued at $6,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

