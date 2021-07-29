Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 371,715 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 371,715 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $1,254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 236.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 801,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.