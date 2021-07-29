Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $191,000 Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth about $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 8,317.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $23,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 381.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after buying an additional 3,201,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after buying an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

