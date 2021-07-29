Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Up to $11.08

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $11.74. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $771.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $14,699,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $18,340,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $17,287,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $1,329,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

