Graham Screawn Sells 18,900 Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) insider Graham Screawn sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £39,690 ($51,855.24).

UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.57. The company has a market capitalization of £168.45 million and a PE ratio of 21.35. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.11).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Friday, July 16th.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

