Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 305.40 ($3.99). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 303.60 ($3.97), with a volume of 1,055,752 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRI shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

Get Grainger alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £295.80 ($386.46).

About Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.