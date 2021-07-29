Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. On average, analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.75. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

