Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.42. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 20,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.