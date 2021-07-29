Gray Television (GTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gray Television alerts:

GTN opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.69. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.