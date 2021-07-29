Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,758 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tapestry by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 399,008 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after buying an additional 113,334 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $5,236,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tapestry by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

