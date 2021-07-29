Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,732 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

