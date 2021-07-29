Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,165 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of B&G Foods worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

