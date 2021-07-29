Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRTS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 50.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 38.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 42.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 431,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTS opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $368.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

