Guggenheim Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$81.64 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QSR. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.16.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$67.77 and a 52 week high of C$87.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

