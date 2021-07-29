Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0190

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. Gulden has a market cap of $10.43 million and $20,080.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00354687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 549,780,176 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

