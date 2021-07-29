GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Cap of $32.33 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.33 million and $4.35 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000115 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000063 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,439,280 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

