H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLUYY. Danske raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.67 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.84.

HLUYY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.72. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Analysts anticipate that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

