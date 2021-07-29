Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Trading Down 10.1%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was down 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Haidilao International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.39.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

