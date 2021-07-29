Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$46.92 on Friday. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

