HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)

NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS NIOBF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06. NioCorp Developments has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

