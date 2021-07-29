Head-To-Head Comparison: The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) and The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NuGene International and The Estée Lauder Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuGene International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Estée Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 8.39 $684.00 million $4.12 80.31

The Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than NuGene International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NuGene International and The Estée Lauder Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuGene International 0 0 0 0 N/A The Estée Lauder Companies 0 4 15 1 2.85

The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus price target of $318.19, indicating a potential downside of 3.83%. Given The Estée Lauder Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than NuGene International.

Volatility & Risk

NuGene International has a beta of 7.4, suggesting that its stock price is 640% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NuGene International and The Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuGene International N/A N/A N/A The Estée Lauder Companies 9.45% 39.04% 10.10%

Summary

The Estée Lauder Companies beats NuGene International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

