Head-To-Head Contrast: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) versus Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Fisker has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Niu Technologies 6.82% 19.82% 10.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Niu Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -42.00 Niu Technologies $374.61 million 5.12 $3.96 million $0.33 76.36

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Niu Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fisker and Niu Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Niu Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Fisker currently has a consensus target price of $26.40, indicating a potential upside of 57.14%. Niu Technologies has a consensus target price of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 51.46%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Fisker on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

