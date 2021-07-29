Head-To-Head Contrast: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A Baidu 43.11% 9.77% 5.71%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yalla Group and Baidu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Baidu 0 1 18 0 2.95

Yalla Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.88%. Baidu has a consensus price target of $304.22, indicating a potential upside of 82.41%. Given Yalla Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Baidu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and Baidu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million 14.22 $3.21 million ($0.02) -670.00 Baidu $16.41 billion 3.41 $3.44 billion $9.80 17.02

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baidu beats Yalla Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

