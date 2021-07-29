Head-To-Head Review: Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco -2.02% -2.47% -1.62% Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -94.34% -41.55%

58.5% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cameco and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.34 billion 5.23 -$39.69 million ($0.13) -136.00 Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.51) -14.06

Nouveau Monde Graphite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cameco. Cameco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nouveau Monde Graphite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cameco and Nouveau Monde Graphite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 1 3 3 0 2.29 Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cameco currently has a consensus target price of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.70%. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.28%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Cameco.

Summary

Cameco beats Nouveau Monde Graphite on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc. engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant. Its solutions include research and development, mine and concentrator, value-added materials, multimodal logistics, and growth markets. The company was founded by Eric Desaulniers on December 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

