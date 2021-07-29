Head-To-Head Review: Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) vs. Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.37 -$166.33 million N/A N/A Tesco $67.16 billion 0.38 $7.96 billion $0.26 37.60

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tuesday Morning and Tesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tesco 0 0 6 0 3.00

Tuesday Morning presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Tesco.

Summary

Tesco beats Tuesday Morning on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services. It operates in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

