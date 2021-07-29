Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.75

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 12044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth $13,071,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,664,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.