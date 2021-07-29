Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTLD. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heartland Express by 550.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 826,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $10,299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 55.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

