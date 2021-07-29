HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 6,876.9% in July

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a growth of 6,876.9% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

HDELY stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.43.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

