Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.460-$10.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $223.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.16. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.25.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

