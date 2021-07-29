Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of HP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.13. 1,543,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

