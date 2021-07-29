Herc (NYSE:HRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.51

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.51 and last traded at $124.51, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.93.

A number of research firms have commented on HRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Get Herc alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth about $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Herc by 45.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $23,302,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.