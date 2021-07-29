Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,070. The company has a market cap of $674.64 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCCI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

